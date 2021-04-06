Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier: “I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too”

Conor McGregor hopes Dustin Poirier will stay true to his word of meeting him in the middle of the Octagon on July 10.

In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, McGregor and Poirier are set for their trilogy bout. It will be a highly-anticipated bout with the winner getting a title shot. For McGregor, the stakes are much higher as losing two in a row and of his last four could hurt his legacy. Yet, the Irishman is confident he will make the proper adjustments in the trilogy.

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

“I never slack, I’ll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th,” Poirier wrote on Twitter responding to McGregor.

Conor McGregor, to no surprise, responded to the tweet clarifying that Poirier shot within the first 30 seconds. However, the Irishman hopes they will stand and trade in the middle of the Octagon but is also prepared for Poirier’s tactics which are the calf kicks.

“Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho. See you in there,” McGregor responded.

Conor McGregor enters the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier being 1-2 in his last three with his lone win being a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone. However, McGregor and his coaches have all said he is now more motivated and if focused on MMA instead of boxing which should help him in the fight on July 10.

For Dustin Poirier, if he can beat McGregor again, he would become a bigger star and get a chance to become the undisputed champion in his next fight.

Who do you think will win the trilogy on July 10, Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?