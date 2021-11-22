Marcus Davis wins return to MMA after seven-year layoff

Former UFC fighter Marcus Davis, who was active as a pro between 2003 and 2014, recently won his return to MMA after a seven-year layoff.

Davis was a former Ultimate Fighter contestant as well as a longtime veteran of the UFC who had memorable fights against the likes of Nate Diaz and Chris Lytle, among others. Now 48 years old, Davis had not competed in the cage since February 2014 when he lost via doctor stoppage TKO on the northeast United States regional circuit. After taking over seven years off of active competition, Davis returned to the cage this past weekend at Premier FC 32 when he fought Stephen Stengel. Watch the video of the finish below.

As you can see in the video, “The Irish Hand Grenade” used his underrated ground game to get the finish in the fight. Although Davis was mostly known as someone who preferred to stand and trade during his MMA career, he actually has 10 submission wins compared to six knockouts in his career. He is a longtime veteran of the sport who has been able to pick up a thing or two during his nearly 20 years of competing in mixed martial arts competitions.

As for what is next for Davis, it is hard to say if he will want to continue fighting after this win. It is possible that he could choose to ride off into the sunset again, only this time off of a win. Not many fighters are able to retire from this sport off of a victory, so he would be lucky to be able to do so. Otherwise, it is possible that Davis continues to step into the cage and fight again. Although a return to the UFC is obviously not going to happen, there are still plenty of fun fights for Marcus Davis to have on the regional scene.