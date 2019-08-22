Colby Covington fires back after Nate Diaz snub

Nate Diaz doesn’t know who Colby Covington is.

At least, that’s the impression Diaz gave when he was asked about Covington after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

“Who? Who is it? What weight? I don’t know who that is,” Diaz said when asked about Covington post-fight. “So like, if we have somebody good to fight, that’s who I want to fight. That’s what I’m saying.

“If you’ve been here for two weeks and you have a little hype show, I don’t give a sh*t.”

Colby Covington, for what it’s worth, could seemingly care less about this comment from Nate Diaz. And he doesn’t buy it, either.

He responded to Diaz’s snub on the TSN MMA Show this week.

“I could give a sh*t less about that journeyman Nate Diaz,” Covington said (via MMA Fighting). “He’s another .500 level fighter. He wins one fight for every loss and [is] a guy that sits out three years. Who gives a sh*t about that guy. I’ve steamrolled real men that have rag-dolled that little snowflake. The only thing worse than his lisp and his speech impediment is his wrestling.

“The thing is, nobody every accused Nate Diaz of being smart but avoiding me and not talking about me might be the smartest thing that b*tch-boy’s ever done. He knows exactly who I am. His brother, we were supposed to set up the fight last year at Madison Square Garden until he got cold feet and pulled out last minute. But they know exactly who I am. I’m the king of the f*cking division. I’ve got a belt around my shoulders, something he’ll never see. The only thing he may ever get a belt in is the weed industry but he needs to stop being hooked on weed and get hooked on phonics. That guy is a mental midget.”

Nate Diaz has recently been linked to a fight Jorge Masvidal, a close friend and training partner of Colby Covington. Despite his friendship with Masvidal, Covington pulled no punches in his assessment of this potential matchup.

“Yeah, you know, it’s a battle of the journeymen,” Covington said. “It’s an exciting fight, the battle of the .500 level fighter. Let’s see, Nate Diaz is 1-1 in the last three years, Jorge Masvidal is 2-2 in the last year or two. So it’s a battle of the journeymen. It’s a battle of the .500 fighters so I’m excited to see who comes out on top.”

If this sounds like Colby Covington taking a shot at Jorge Masvidal, think again. Covington says he’s being honest, and has nothing but respect and love for “Gamebred.”

“No, not at all. No trouble in paradise,” Covington said. “Have I said anything that’s a lie? Where’s the lie? I’m saying all truth and facts. If someone gets mad at me for saying facts, then you’re living in denial, you’re living in a delusional world. So there’s no beef. He’s still my best friend. We go way back. You don’t know what me and that guy have been through. We’ve been through so much together so I got nothing but respect and love for him. He’s my brother.”

Do you believe Nate Diaz doesn’t know who Colby Covington is?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.