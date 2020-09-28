Nate Diaz teases 2021 comeback

Fan favorite UFC star Nate Diaz is teasing a return to the Octagon in 2021.

Diaz has not fought since a late-2019 TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal. However, if a recent Instagram post is any indication, he’ll be back in the cage in the coming year.

On Sunday, Diaz shared a video to Instagram, which includes footage from his 2019 scraps with Masvidal and Anthony Pettis, and concludes with the text “2021”—which of course implies more action in the new year.

View this post on Instagram @nickdiazarmy #NDA #Nickdiazarmy Edited by: @elijahgutierrez @nickmcd209 A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209) on Sep 26, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

Nate Diaz met Jorge Masvidal in the main event of the stacked UFC 244 card inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The pair collided in the first and thus far only BMF title fight. Masvidal ended up winning that fight when the cage-side doctor stopped the fight between the third and fourth rounds due to the cuts Diaz had sustained.

Prior to that, Diaz returned from a three-year hiatus to take on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He won that fight by unanimous decision.

His next most recent fights occurred in 2016, when he went 1-1 with his chief rival, Conor McGregor. The Stockton, California native defeated McGregor in the pair’s first meeting, shocking the world with a second-round submission win. He then lost the rematch with McGregor by majority decision.

At this stage, it’s not clear who Diaz will fight in 2021. He was recently linked to a rematch with Masvidal—with the BMF title once again on the line—but UFC President Dana White has seemingly changed his tune, instead expressing interest in a fight between Masvidal and his former training partner Colby Covington.

Who do you want to see Nate Diaz fight if he returns to the Octagon in 2021?