Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal would ‘piece up’ Conor McGregor

After Colby Covington beat Robbie Lawler, UFC president, Dana White said he would fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next. But, where that has left his best friend and teammate, in Jorge Masvidal is unknown.

“Gamebred” made it clear he would only fight for the title or Conor McGregor next, but White shut that down. Yet, Covington believes that actually makes sense for him to fight Usman and Masvidal to fight McGregor.

“Absolutely (that works),” Covington said to Submission Radio. “He knew that title shot was never his all along. We’re one of the best dynamic duos in the history of MMA, but let’s get it right, we are the Batman and Robin, of course I’m Batman and he’s Robin, but you guys know what I mean.”

If that fight did indeed happen, Colby Covington knows Jorge Masvidal would win that scrap, and win it rather easily. He believes the size and pressure would be too much for the Irishman to withstand. “Chaos” also gave a slight dig at Usman and promised he would beat him, too.

“He would piece up Conor for sure,” Covington explained. “No doubt about it. Conor’s too small. He’s a little guy and you know, this and that. So, that’s that, but you know, 170, we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about Marty Fakenewsman and we’re talking about that receding hairline that he has. He’s losing that hairline faster than he’s about to lose that number one contender Power Ranger belt. The guy’s on borrowed time right now, boys.”

It seems unlikely Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal happens. But, if it does, Colby Covington is extremely confident that “Gamebred” would be the one to get his hand raised.

Who do you think would win the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/8/2019.