Colby Covington believes Gilbert Burns will defeat “broken man” Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287: “He’s not the same fighter after I destroyed him”

Colby Covington expects Jorge Masvidal’s current losing streak to continue next month.

Masvidal is set to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in a fight that the Brazilian is listed as a sizeable betting favorite. It marks the first time Masvidal will be competing since he lost to Colby Covington last March and ‘Chaos’ believes his win took something out of Masvidal.

“Jorge is a broken man. He’s not the same fighter after I destroyed him, beat him 50-44 with a soda. Obviously, he’s had an emotional letdown,” Covington said to Michael Bisping. “His life is unraveling, Mike. Look at obviously what he came and did. The guy, he’s done a lot of drugs and just a lot of things that have rotted his brain and his body. You could tell he’s just not the same person. I just see ‘Dilbert’ getting an easy win. Gilbert’s a nice guy, family guy. He’s not Colby Covington, so he’s not going to get a title shot off of beating ‘Street Judas.’

“But the thing is, he’s going to be one or two fights away after he beats ‘Street Judas,’ and he’s going to be close,” Covington continued. “He might want to get a new manager though, Mike. I’m self-managed, I manage myself at Colby Covington incorporated.

As Colby Covington says, he doesn’t think Gilbert Burns will get a title shot off a win over Jorge Masvidal. Instead, ‘Chaos’ makes it clear he is next in line and will be fighting for the belt this summer, even if Leon Edwards won’t fight him.

Covington, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 272 last March when he beat Masvidal by decision. The victory got him back into the win column after he lost a decision to Kamaru Usman in their rematch for the welterweight title.

