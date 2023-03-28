Valentina Shevchenko concerned about potential bias by having Alexa Grasso rematch in Mexico: “Leaning towards one side”

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on competing in Mexico next.

‘Bullet’ last competed at UFC 285 earlier this month against Alexa Grasso. The current women’s flyweight champion was a massive favorite heading into the bout, but it didn’t play out that way. Shevchenko wound up getting a lot more than she expected from Grasso.

In the fourth round, the challenger capitalized on an errant spinning back kick. Grasso quickly took down the champion and secured a face crank. Shevchenko was forced to tap, ending her historic women’s flyweight championship run. Following the event, Grasso confirmed her intentions to have the rematch next.

In fact, the newly crowned champion recently suggested the rematch takes place in Mexico. That sort of thing is appealing to Valentina Shevchenko, as she would relish the chance to defeat Alexa Grasso in front of her home fans.

However, the former champion would also like to make sure that the referee and judges aren’t biased first. Shevchenko admitted she was concerned that fighting in Grasso’s home country could lead to possible issues of bias in a recent edition of The MMA Hour.

“I am right now in the position to not say ‘Oh no, Mexico, I can’t go’ or something like that. No, I will definitely go to where the UFC puts the event.” Valentina Shevchenko stated in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “But for me, the most important to know is that the judges and the referee are good in this fight. That they’re not leaning towards one side or another side.”

She continued, “And what about the crowd? Every time I was traveling in my Muay Thai career I was traveling to the home countries of my opponents and fight against them in their own land and winning them. For me, there is nothing better than to hear the full silence of the crowd when they cannot support their fighter. Because I understand there is nothing they can do.”

