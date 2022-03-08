GoFundMe shuts down Cain Velasquez fundraisers, issues refunds to donors

GoFundMe has shut down any fundraiser for Cain Velasquez.

After news came out that Velasquez shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his, the MMA community rallied around the former heavyweight champ. They called for him to be freed from jail and fans started a GoFundMe to help offset the cost for his legal team. At least two legal fund campaigns have been shut down, GoFundMe confirmed citing a violation of terms of service.

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told MMA Junkie. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

It’s uncertain when the campaigns were created or how long they were up but they did see traction after Javier Mendez shared it on social media. The AKA head coach shared both of the Velasquez’s fundraisers with the message of #FreeCain in the tweets.

With the GoFundMe being shut down, Cain Velasquez will need to pay the legal fee out of his own pocket. But, he has a ton of support as several fighters, teammates and fans have shown up to the court to express their vocal support for Velasquez.

Although the former UFC heavyweight champion has a ton of support from the MMA community on Monday, Velasquez was denied bail by Judge Shelyna Brown.

“This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life,” Judge Brown said about Velasquez. “Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where our citizens are out driving, going about their business, and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could’ve been injured. Anyone could’ve been killed. When this court looks at Article 1, Section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making a ruling that the risk is too great. There will be no bail set at this time.”

Velasquez is expected to be back in court on April 12 and if he is found guilty on all charges he will face 20 years to life.

