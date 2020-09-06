Cody Garbrandt fires back at Team Figueiredo: “Wallid bring a f*ckin body bag so you can carry this golem back to Brazil”

UFC flyweight title contender Cody Garbrandt fired back at the team of recently-crowned UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Garbrandt takes on Figueiredo in his first fight at flyweight when the two meet in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21. Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion, has been getting into it with Figueiredo on social media lately so it was no surprise when he fired back following some pointed comments by Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail.

On Sunday, Garbrandt took to his social media to shot back at Figueiredo and his manager Ismail. Take a look at what “No Love” wrote on his Twitter below. As you can see, there is clearly no love lost between these two rivals.

You two lemon head mfers need go realize, I’m not trying to sell this fight! I’m going to fuck him up Wallid bring a fuckin body bag so you can carry this golem back to Brazil 🇧🇷 uh vai morrer deez nuts 🥜 https://t.co/JAWYOvHpCO — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 6, 2020

Man it’s Sunday I wasn’t trying to respond but they will understand once he is in the cage with me and find out what he is up against so I’m not going to waste any energy on these golem looking hobbits https://t.co/s9oKeTQps8 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 6, 2020

Garbrandt recently tested positive for COVID-19 but he is expected to make a full recovery in time for his title fight against Figueiredo in November. It is a massive fight for Garbrandt, who will be looking to do what his ex-rival TJ Dillashaw was not able to do and that’s winning a title at both 125lbs and 135lbs. For Garbrandt, he was able to jump the line at flyweight in front of the other title contenders by telling UFC president Dana White that he wanted the fight against Figueiredo. White was intrigued and booked the fight.

