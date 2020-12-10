Cody Garbrandt continues war of words with Henry Cejudo: ‘You do not wish to fight’

By
Tom Taylor
-
Cody Garbrandt

The war of words between former UFC bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

Garbrandt and Cejudo began going at it on social media after reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who will return to the cage against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 this Saturday, divulged that he’d prefer to fight Cejudo next, rather than Garbrandt.

See Garbrandt and Cejudo’s initial back-and-forth below:

After that initial verbal skirmish, Garbrandt sent another volley Cejudo’s way on Thursday morning. This time around, Garbrandt targeted his rival for retiring earlier this year, but continuing to call out a host of high-profile fighters nonetheless—most recently YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

“Lol that’s all you can say,” Garbrandt wrote in response to Cejudo. “You call all these fighters out to stay relevant. Now you are even calling YouTubers out. You do not wish to fight. Long live the coward.”

What do you think of this back-and-forth involving Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo? Do these two need to settle their differences in the Octagon?