Cody Garbrandt continues war of words with Henry Cejudo: ‘You do not wish to fight’

The war of words between former UFC bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

Garbrandt and Cejudo began going at it on social media after reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who will return to the cage against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 this Saturday, divulged that he’d prefer to fight Cejudo next, rather than Garbrandt.

See Garbrandt and Cejudo’s initial back-and-forth below:

Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more.❤️@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/xvPLv6FYvZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2020

Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight. I don’t give a fuck about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead. https://t.co/JfR3HTHSHQ — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 9, 2020

My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me. 💋 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/x9d5JZJDOw — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

Your legacy will be written as a coward who stepped down in his prime when his biggest fights are ahead. No king steps down in his prime there is no honor in that, the self proclaimed king is weak and sensed the declined as the divisions rise, long live the coward!! https://t.co/lyogSJvT3Z — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 10, 2020

“ Nice one… I can’t believe your chin held up while posting this” https://t.co/2W0mMItsME — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

After that initial verbal skirmish, Garbrandt sent another volley Cejudo’s way on Thursday morning. This time around, Garbrandt targeted his rival for retiring earlier this year, but continuing to call out a host of high-profile fighters nonetheless—most recently YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Lol that’s all you can say, you call all these fighters out to stay relevant. Now you are even calling YouTubers out, you do not wish to fight. Long live the coward. https://t.co/yK9UMxFoav — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 10, 2020

What do you think of this back-and-forth involving Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo? Do these two need to settle their differences in the Octagon?