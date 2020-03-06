Chris Weidman vs. Jack Hermansson betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming middleweight main event at UFC Oklahoma City between Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson.

Weidman vs. Hermansson headlines UFC on ESPN+ 32, taking place on May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The home of the Thunder receives a five-round main event between a top middleweight contender in the form of Hermansson and a former champion on the downside of his career in Weidman.

The online sportsbook BetOnline released the betting odds for Weidman vs. Hermansson. Check them out below courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Oklahoma City Odds

Jack Hermansson -200

Chris Weidman +160

Hermansson opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet would win you $100. Weidman opened as a +160 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $160.

Hermansson (20-5) is the No. 6 ranked middleweight in the UFC. The 31-year-old European-based fighter is 7-3 overall in the UFC with notable wins over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and David Branch. He is coming off of a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in his last fight, only the second knockout loss of his 25-fight pro MMA career. If Hermansson wishes to stay in title contention in the crowded middleweight top-10 he needs to have an impressive performance here over Weidman.

Weidman (14-5) is the former UFC middleweight champion. The 35-year-old American won the middleweight belt from Anderson Silva in a huge upset back in 2013, but those championship days are long behind him now. Weidman is on a big slide in his career, having lost five of his last six fights by vicious knockout. He’s only won one fight since 2015, a submission win against Kelvin Gastelum in 2017. The last few years have big a been struggle for Weidman, and he’ll have his work cut out for him to return to form.

Who do you have your money on, Chris Weidman or Jack Hermansson?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 3/6/2020