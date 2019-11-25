Chris Weidman confirms he’ll keep fighting, unsure of weight class

Chris Weidman isn’t done yet.

After a tough stretch of losses in the middleweight division, the former middleweight champion recently moved up to light heavyweight, only to be knocked out by Dominick Reyes in his debut in the division. Despite his recent setbacks, and the violent nature with which they occurred, he says he still intends to continue to fight.

Weidman addressed his fighting future on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

"Definitely continuing to fight, that's not in question at all… I've been through hell, I've had 23 surgeries, but I feel good right now, I know that sounds crazy… I feel like I'm still capable of some big things." – Chris Weidman to @arielhelwani on #HelwaniShow — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 25, 2019

“Definitely continuing to fight, that’s not in question at all…” Weidman said (via Aaron Bronsteter). “I’ve been through hell, I’ve had 23 surgeries, but I feel good right now, I know that sounds crazy… I feel like I’m still capable of some big things.”

As for his future weight class, he says he hasn’t decided if his next outing will be at light heavyweight or in his former haunts in the middleweight division.

Chris Weidman confirms to @arielhelwani that he will continue with his career: "That's not in question at all" On which division he intends to continue competing in: "I'm not sure if I'm going to go back to down to 185 or stay at 205"#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/fRKL4aCJnz — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) November 25, 2019

“I’m not sure if I’m going to go back to down to 185 or stay at 205,” Weidman stated (via Andy Stevenson).

Prior to his knockout loss to Dominick Reyes, which occurred in the first round, Weidman went a tough 1-4 in his five most recent middleweight bouts. During this stretch, he sandwiched a submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum between losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Gegard Mousasi — all by way of knockout or TKO.

Weidman held the UFC middleweight title from July of 2013, to December of 2015. He defended the belt three times, against Brazilian legends Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort, before losing it to Rockhold.

Do you think Chris Weidman should continue fighting? Which division do you think the former middleweight champion should compete in? Join the conversation in the comments section.

