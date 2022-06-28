Chito Vera believes “total destruction” of Dominick Cruz could lead to title shot: “I really feel whoever gets the best win is going to jump all of them”

Chito Vera believes ‘total destruction’ of Dominick Cruz could lead to a title shot.

It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (19-7 MMA) vs Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) on Saturday, August 13th at the UFC Fight Night bantamweight main event in San Diego, California.

Cruz, a two time UFC bantamweight champion is coming into the Octagon with 2 wins in his last 2 fights against Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA).

Vera will be entering the Octagon with 3 wins a row, defeating Rob Font (19-6 MMA), Frankie Edgar (24-10 MMA) and Davey Grant (14-6 MMA) respectively.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Chito Vera had this to say about the upcoming match with ‘The Dominator’:

“I just see it as total destruction. How? When? I don’t know what round. Who cares. But he’s going to be down and I’m going to move forward.”

Speaking of other fights, Chito explained why he thinks whoever gets the ‘best win’ will find themselves getting a shot at the title saying:

“Honestly, since they already booked all the top five and all are great fighters, I really feel whoever gets the best win is going to jump all of them. Because all of them are high stakes. Dominick was a dominant champion, (Jose) Aldo is fighting Merab (Dvalishvili), Song Yadong is fighting (Cory) Sandhagen.”

Chito, confident he’ll finish Cruz in their upcoming fight continued:

“So I just feel whoever puts on a better performance, and depending on who fought who in the past, is going to get it. I don’t give two f*cks about what happens in any of those fights. I’m just worried about taking the head off Dominick, kick his ass, finish him and then see what’s going on.”

Do you agree with Chito that if he finishes Cruz he could leapfrog to a title fight? Who will you be betting on for the win on August 13th?

