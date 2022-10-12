Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280.
Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
With that, Oliveira plans to shock the world by beating Makhachev and becoming the champ again.
“I’m going to shock the world yet again… Well, opinions are subjective and some people believe that I would be a potential winner, he would be a potential winner,” Oliveira said to ESPN. “But I’m gonna show that my history, my background, the number of fights I’ve had, my contenders, these will come to show on that very night. In this sense, I’ll shock the world because people will change their opinion about this.”
If Charles Oliveira does go out and beat Islam Makhachev it would be a betting upset and would silence a lot of critics. Yet, that is nothing new for Oliveira as he has been the betting underdog in two of his last four fights and only a slight favorite over Michael Chandler, but he continues to win.
Charles Oliveira (33-8 and one No Contest) is on an 11-fight winning streak and has not lost since 2017. He won the vacant title by knocking out Michael Chandler and defended it once with a submission win over Dustin Poirier. He was then set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje but he missed weight by 0.5lbs and was stripped of the belt. Oliveira ended up winning by submission and will now face Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM