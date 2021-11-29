Charles Oliveira praised by former rival Jim Miller following career turnaround: “It’s absolutely awesome to see”

Charles Oliveira was praised by former rival Jim Miller following career turnaround, with Miller saying “it’s absolutely awesome to see.”

Oliveira and Miller have fought twice in the past. The first time they met was in December 2010 at UFC 124, with Miller submitting Oliveira with a nasty kneebar. They then fought again in 2018 at UFC on FOX: Lee vs. Iaquinta, and this time it was Oliveira who finished Miller with a first-round submission. Given that Miller is not a ranked lightweight anymore, a trilogy fight with Oliveira seems hard to see ever happening. But that’s okay with Miller. As far as the veteran goes, he is just very happy to see how well Oliveira has been doing.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Oliveira was praised by Miller for making an incredible career turnaround and becoming a UFC champion.

“It’s awesome. It’s absolutely awesome to see. He had those ups and down early, and then it’s just like, man, he hit that second stride, which is really not easy to do in this game. And to be able to get that head of steam going again and to have the performances that he’s had, it’s special. It really is special. And I’m super, super excited for him, super proud to have shared the Octagon with him twice, and see where he’s at now. From where he’s come to what he’s done, it’s awesome,” Miller said.

Oliveira next steps into the Octagon at UFC 269 next month when he takes on Dustin Poirier with the undisputed lightweight belt on the line. And you just know when that fight happens that Miller will be paying close attention to the fight between former opponents.

Are you as blown away by the career turnaround that Charles Oliveira has made as much as Jim Miller has been?