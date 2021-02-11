Charles Oliveira issues mocking response to Nate Diaz callout

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has issued a response to a recent callout from returning fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Diaz has not fought since a November, 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal, but has recently been linked to a return to the cage. Speaking to ESPN, he called for a fight with Oliveira, but stipulated that he’s not interested in fighting the Brazilian at lightweight, and suggested they meet at welterweight.

“The whole lightweight division has been taking Ls — every single one of them, except for what’s-his-name who just beat [Tony] Ferguson,” Diaz said, referencing Oliveira. “That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy, that’s who I’ll fight.

“I like the winners,” Diaz added. “I ain’t fighting at ’55. There ain’t nobody at 170. When those guys grow up I’ll fight somebody at 170. The ’55 division has some guys in it. I like the Oliveira fight or the Dustin Poirier fight.”

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday, Oliveira issued a response to this callout, mocking a famous line from Diaz’s older brother, Nick Diaz: “Don’t be scared, homie.”

See how Oliveira responded below:

Status: No interest, homie. 👍 Goal: Lightweight belt — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 11, 2021

While this is the first time Oliveira has publicly addressed a potential fight with Diaz, his team has already shrugged off any interest in the matchup.

“To be honest, it is a fight that theoretically makes no sense to us,” Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima told AG Fight. “Nate is not active, much less ranked. It is a fight that would only happen for financial reasons. But even so, I don’t think it would be beneficial for us at this point. We know that McGregor sells a lot. Really who he faces sells well. Nate is not at that level. Our goal is the belt. Even if it is very financially worthwhile, today I do not see this struggle adding to Charles’ career. The goal is only one, the lightweight title.”

Charles Oliveira is currently riding a big win over Tony Ferguson, which earned him the No. 3 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings. How do you think Nate Diaz will respond to Oliveira’s comment?