Charles Oliveira hoping to fight Dustin Poirier in May or June, predicts submission win

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira is hoping to fight Dustin Poirier in May or June for the title, and he is promising a submission.

In the wake of Poirier’s knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 — and with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov liking set to retire and vacate his belt any day now — there has been strong support for a Poirier vs. Oliveira vacant title fight among fans and media. It’s a fight that Oliveira himself badly wants, too.

Speaking to AG Fight, Oliveira reiterated his desire to fight Poirier, while boldly proclaiming he will finish the fight by submission. Check out what “Do Bronx” said.

“There is no denying it. Everyone knows my game. Whenever I can, I put the fight on the ground and go to work. Poirier is very tough in the standup department. He has been exchanging and knocking out everyone, but I have evolved in the striking and I exchange punches with these guys on equal terms. Certainly, I am going to start exchanging, of course respecting him, knowing that he has a heavy hand. But when the opportunity arises, I will put him down and I will finish him,” Oliveira said.

Oliveira said that he believes the fight will happen in May or June, which makes sense if you look at the UFC’s current slate of events and what title fights will be available then. A lightweight title fight makes a lot of sense for that timeframe, so that’s when Oliveira wants to fight Poirier, who he knows is currently resting up.

“If this fight happens, it will probably be for May or June. Poirier just fought, I know he wasn’t hurt or anything, but he doesn’t like fights in a row, close to each other. He likes to hang out with his family. So I think it will be in May or June. I’m back to training, I’m training every day. I’m focused, waiting, it’s my moment. In 2021, I will be UFC champion, in the name of Jesus. Just keep your feet on the ground and make it happen,” Oliveira said.

Do you think Charles Oliveira can submit Dustin Poirier?