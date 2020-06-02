Chael Sonnen takes aim at Jon Jones once again, this time for vacating his title

Chael Sonnen has named himself the new UFC light heavyweight champion after Jon Jones vacated the spot over rising tensions with the promotion.

This week, the conflict between Jon Jones and the UFC reached a boiling point. The organization’s president, Dana White, claimed that the fighter was asking too much money for a Francis Ngannou mega fight. “Bones” responded and accused White of lying, as he denied even offering a set figure or entering matchup negotiations. He also suggested that he feels undervalued by the organization and isn’t paid accordingly, especially compared to boxers like Deontay Wilder. He eventually announced his decision to vacate the light heavyweight title.

Now, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen is ready to step up and take his place. The pair collided for Jones’ light heavyweight title way back at UFC 159 in April of 2013. Bones emerged victorious by way of a dominant first-round TKO victory.

There is no love lost, as seven years later, the pair continue to berate each other. They recently got in a fight on social media where the analyst called out the champion for his recent arrests and controversial behavior. Now, he takes aim at the 32-year old for deciding to vacate the title.

“Jon Jones is no longer the champion because Jon Jones has said he is no longer the champion? I’ve got to tell you, I’ve been around this sport a long time, I did not know it worked that way,” said Sonnen.

“If you could make a claim and therefore, it is so? I’m on board guys, [so] guess what? I am now the champion!” Sonnen said sarcastically. “If Jon is not champion because he says so, then I am the champion because I say so. I’d appreciate congratulations from you.”

Chael then continues to call out Bones by dissecting his career obstacles and conflicts. Watch Sonnen’s full analysis above.