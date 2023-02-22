Chael Sonnen sounds off on proposed Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder MMA fight: “Why don’t we just go throw daggers?”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned the proposed MMA fight between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder.

Ever since Francis Ngannou left the UFC, fans have been wondering what’s next for him. ‘The Predator’ made it crystal clear, above all else, that he wants to test the waters in boxing.

Whether it be an exhibition or a pro fight, it’s not hard to picture Ngannou in that setting. In addition to that, he’s also been shooting for the stars in terms of who he wants to face.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are two names he hasn’t been afraid to mention in the past. Recently, Wilder made it known that he’d be happy to have one boxing match and one MMA fight with Ngannou.

Chael Sonnen has already made some remarks that Wilder wasn’t pleased with and now, he’s back to do it all over again.

“Wilder versus Ngannou, they’ve apparently agreed to box… to box and fight,” Sonnen said. “(Wilder) offered to box and (fight in) MMA with Francis Ngannou… Ngannou comes out, accepts the challenge, and tells Wilder, ‘I hope you’re a man of your word.’ … (I interpret) he’s meaning to say, ‘I will come and box you, will you come and do MMA with me?’

Sonnen questions Wilder & Ngannou

“They’re making this argument to nobody. There’s no audience that wants to see it, there’s no venue put on hold. There’s no insurance policy. This is not a real thing,” Sonnen continued. “What are we doing here? Am I (Ngannou) just trying to beat you? … Can it be in anything? Why don’t we just go throw daggers? Why don’t we just shoot bow and arrows?”

Quotes via MMA News

Will we actually see Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!