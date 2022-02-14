Henry Cejudo explains why Khamzat Chimaev would easily beat UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to explain why Khamzat Chimaev would easily beat UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev, (10-0 MMA) is ranked #11 in the UFC welterweight rankings. ‘Borz’ last fought back in October 30th, 2021 at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) and won by submission in round 1.

As for what’s next for Khamzat, he’s agreed to fight Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) on April 9th, 2022. The welterweight bout is slated to take place on the main card of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Israel Adesanya, (22-1 MMA) is ranked #3 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. ‘The Last Stylebender’ fought last Saturday at UFC 271 against Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) and won by unanimous decision.

As for Adesanyas’ next match-up it’s too soon to tell but rumors are already swirling that his next fight may be against Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) this coming June.

Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on a potential match between Chimaev and Adesanya in a tweet:

I don't even gamble, but if I was a betting man, @KChimaev is the man that will stop Israel Adesanya. If @stylebender could beat him I will shut up, I will apologize. But if that fight ever happens, I got Khamzat. He's a whole other animal. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/D0EUVsTqM5 pic.twitter.com/EETqdO0H3Z — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 14, 2022

“From what I’ve heard from a lot of people is that this dude literally trains like nobody has ever seen before.” Cejudo said in the video. “When you’re a wrestler and your like that and he’s driven. Man, I could see him easily beating Israel Adesanya.”

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) retired back in 2020 after winning the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, and has become a coach at Jackson’s Acoma gym in Arizona. ‘Tripe C’ as he’s known because he holds UFC titles in two different divisions simultaneously and also because he won an Olympic gold medal for wresting for his country.

