Chael Sonnen rips Jon Jones for Twitter rant after UFC 254

By
Tom Taylor
-
Chael Sonnen, Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen has some choice words for Jon Jones after the former UFC light heavyweight champ got busy on Twitter over the weekend.

Jones was extremely active on the social media platform after Saturday’s UFC 254 card, explaining in a multi-Tweet tirade why he—not UFC 254 main event winner Khabib Nurmagomedov—is MMA’s pound-for-pound king. See some of the highlights of his arguments below:

Sonnen, who fought and lost to Jones back in 2013 and has never been shy to engage his former rival on Twitter, was quick to respond to these comments. He did not hold back, sneaking in references to many of Jones’ past indiscretions outside the Octagon.

“Jon

Don’t text while driving

Or drinking & driving

Or drinking, driving, & shooting

Or drinking, driving, shooting, and sobbing in a cop car

Or drinking, driving, shooting, sobbing in a cop car, & hiding from a drug-test under the cage.” – Chael Sonnen on Twitter.

What do you think of this response from Chael Sonnen?