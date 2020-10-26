Chael Sonnen rips Jon Jones for Twitter rant after UFC 254

Chael Sonnen has some choice words for Jon Jones after the former UFC light heavyweight champ got busy on Twitter over the weekend.

Jones was extremely active on the social media platform after Saturday’s UFC 254 card, explaining in a multi-Tweet tirade why he—not UFC 254 main event winner Khabib Nurmagomedov—is MMA’s pound-for-pound king. See some of the highlights of his arguments below:

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this is even a conversation is mine blowing to me. https://t.co/DiJQ4X5vjl — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I mean if I get out ranked by a man with only three title defenses, I don’t really know what to think anymore https://t.co/eQejGlRd1r — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Sonnen, who fought and lost to Jones back in 2013 and has never been shy to engage his former rival on Twitter, was quick to respond to these comments. He did not hold back, sneaking in references to many of Jones’ past indiscretions outside the Octagon.

Jon Don’t text while driving Or drinking & driving Or drinking, driving, & shooting Or drinking, driving, shooting, and sobbing in a cop car Or drinking, driving, shooting, sobbing in a cop car, & hiding from a drug-test under the cage — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 26, 2020

