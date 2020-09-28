Chael Sonnen rips Jan Blachowicz for calling out Jon Jones after UFC 253 title win

Chael Sonnen has taken a shot at UFC’s new light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz for calling out Jon Jones after his UFC 253 win.

Blachowicz was able to finally climb to the top of the mountain on Saturday night as he beat Dominick Reyes to capture the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. In the immediate aftermath of his victory, the champ decided to call out the man who vacated the belt – Jon Jones.

In a short and sweet statement on Twitter, former light heavyweight title contender Chael Sonnen made it clear that he wasn’t all that impressed with the move.

Blachowicz calls out Jones, who has already vacated division. Might as well call out Forrest Griffin, GENIUS. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 27, 2020

While there is definitely an element of logic to what Sonnen is saying it does appear as if Jones is contemplating going back down to 205 pounds before he makes the leap up to heavyweight.

Before he even won the title, Blachowicz was already looking ahead to what could serve as his first title defense.

“If Jon Jones does not come back to 205, Thiago Santos is a perfect fight for my first title defense. First title defense in Poland,” Blachowicz concluded. “Main event is myself, co-main is Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) fighting for the belt again.”

Once events are allowed to return to normal with fans in attendance it makes a whole lot of sense for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to make their way back over to Poland. Blachowicz is now one of the biggest sporting stars in the entire country and it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to change anytime soon.

The light heavyweight division as a whole seems to have turned a corner with many pundits and fans alike getting excited about the potential match-ups that could be made in the next few months. If Thiago Santos does wind up fighting and beating Glover Teixeira in their scheduled fight, the next logical step seems to be putting on Blachowicz vs. Santos 2 for the title.

Either way, though, whether it’s Santos or Jones, all eyes are going to be on Jan Blachowicz for the foreseeable future.