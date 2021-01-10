Chael Sonnen hints at a move to politics, smears Oregon representative Kurt Schrader

Former UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen hinted at a move to politics and smeared Oregon representative Kurt Schrader in the process.

Sonnen is one of the most outspoken mixed martial arts fighters the sport has ever seen as he was born with the gift of gab. Sonnen was one of the best trash talkers in MMA when he was an active fighter for the UFC and Bellator, and now he’s looking to talk his trash-talking skills to politics. On Saturday, Sonnen warned Schrader that he’s coming for him while taking some humorous shots at Schrader at the same time. Check out the Tweets that Sonnen sent to his political rival Schrader.

Get some followers nerd. @RepSchrader I’m coming. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

They say it takes a Good Guy to stop a bad guy. I believe it takes a WORSE guy.

See you soon. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

I’ve followed your career closely. Ya started at the bottom… then sank. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

I don’t want to call him stupid because I feel I’d be insulting… stupid people. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

I’m not worried about what he comes up with as a response. You say hello to the guy, he’s stuck for an answer. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

He’s #1. #1 on a scale of 1-10 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

Your just like yesterday's newspaper. Nothing more than a piece of trash. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

He’s the type of person who watches the whole commercial instead of clicking skip ad on YouTube. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

I’m com’n! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

He’d eat a baked potato w just butter. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2021

Sonnen (31-17-1) last competed in the cage back in June 2019, when he suffered a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in Bellator. Between 2009 and 2013, Sonnen was one of the biggest stars in the UFC, headlining two big pay-per-view events with his rival Anderson Silva. These days, however, his rivals are not inside the Octagon but rather inside the political ring. And next up for up Sonnen is going to be Schrader.

Do you think Chael Sonnen should make a run for politics?