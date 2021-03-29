Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones “doesn’t want to fight” Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Jon Jones truly wants to fight Francis Ngannou.

In the lead-up to UFC 260, it was well known that the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 would welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division. It would be a massive fight, but after UFC 260 ended, it became uncertain if Jones would fight Ngannou.

UFC president Dana White said he didn’t know if Jones would take the fight. “Bones” then went on a tweet-and-delete rampage telling the UFC to show him the money and he needed to be paid what he deserves. According to Sonnen, he thinks Jones is saying that because he doesn’t want the fight.

“Well, when Jon Jones says show the money, same with anyone else when they say it, they mean I don’t want to fight,” Sonnen said on the UFC 260 post-fight show. “Just because he doesn’t want to fight him doesn’t mean he won’t fight him. Jon Jones is a competitor and if you back him into a corner he is going to come out fighting.

“Look, I like the speed of Jones, I like the length of Jon Jones, I don’t believe Jon Jones is going to circle in front of the big man,” Sonnen continued. “I think he’s going to start picking him apart and he’s got the reach to do it. I also did see that one wrestling exchange and if Jones can get in on that single he could likely drag him down. However, if the big man the champion in Ngannou can stuff Jones’ takedowns, Francis will knock him out.”

Whether or not Jones and Francis Ngannou will fight each other next is uncertain. But, if they do, it would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

