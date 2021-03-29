Jake Paul says Conor McGregor needs to get another win before they fight: “I’m Conor’s money fight”

Jake Paul believes he is Conor McGregor’s money fight.

After Paul scored a highlight-reel KO over Nate Robinson, he began to call out McGregor. He claimed to have offered the Irishman $50 million for the fight, but it did not come to fruition and McGregor returned to the UFC where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Now, ahead of Paul fighting Ben Askren on April 17 and McGregor set for his trilogy with Poirier, Paul still appears to be open to boxing the Irishman. However, according to the brash YouTube star, in order for them to fight, McGregor needs to win as Paul believes he is the money fight for the Irishman.

“I just think McGregor has that name where he will be big in this sport for a while. But, if he loses again to Poirier, I’ll be like ‘yo let me fight Poirier,’ why not? He has to win in his own sport first and then maybe we can figure something out,” Paul said to ESPN. “I’m Conor’s money fight right now as crazy as that sounds. Khabib retired, he’s all pissed off about it. Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is the money fight. It’s funny, what world are we living in where that even makes sense?”

Although some may laugh off a Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor, if they do end up boxing it would be a massive fight. McGregor is the biggest star in MMA while Paul has a massive following on social media and has proven to be a draw so far in his combat sports career.

However, a big hurdle in making the fight would be the UFC allowing McGregor to take the fight against Paul. Given how much money McGregor makes for the UFC, and how much Dana White dislikes Jake Paul, it’s unlikely the fight will happen.

