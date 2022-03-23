Chael Sonnen applauds Paul Craig for his callout of Anthony Smith: “Something has been going on with Lionheart”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has applauded Paul Craig following his recent callout of fellow 205-pounder Anthony Smith.

Last Saturday night at UFC London, Paul Craig pulled off yet another fantastic upset as he submitted Nikita Krylov to take his unbeaten run up to six fights. “Bearjew” has become a real fan favourite as a result of his unique style with the masses praising the way in which he’s been able to secure wins over some elite opponents – including Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill.

After his win against Krylov, Craig took to the microphone and called out Anthony Smith for a showdown in June. Chael Sonnen, who knows a thing or two about making some noise during a promo, is a fan of the idea.

“When Craig was done, he called out Anthony Smith. He called out Anthony Smith – god damn that’s a good idea. Something has been going on with Lionheart. I am friends with Lionheart and I can’t get an answer on what it was. Something. I gotta leave it at something. He wants to fight, to the point where he even told me he will go up a weight class, down a weight class, that is how badly he wants to get back in there. He’s got that itch. He’s training for if any opportunities open up.”

“He’s a very high ranked guy, he’s done eight main events. He’s a popular guy, it puts him in a smaller pool, and everybody was booked. Well they’re not now, Paul Craig is apparently open.”

“He said five rounds – that’s what I liked about it. He said let’s do it for five rounds. The reason I like that is he’s now disguising that he wants a main event. Nobody gets anything they don’t ask for.”

