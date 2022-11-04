Beneil Dariush shares the “reason” why fans don’t see him “get pushed” by the UFC

Beneil Dariush is sharing the ‘reason’ fans don’t see him ‘get pushed’ by the UFC.

Dariush (22-4 MMA) is hot off a victory over Mateusz Gamros (21-2 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place on Saturday, October 22nd. In fact, the Californian, has 8 consecutive wins in the Octagon and is ranked fourth in the 155 pound division.

Dariush, spoke with ‘KRGV Sports’ and shared why he believes the UFC aren’t ‘pushing’ him (h/t MMANews):

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that I speak so much of my faith or the fact that I’m just not very confrontational when it comes to the meetings. There seems to be this approach in MMA right now on how to make fights bigger, you talk a little bit of smack, you have an altercation in the back room or something, stuff like that builds fights. You’re not really going to see me involved in stuff like that. So I think that’s the reason why you don’t see me get pushed so much.”

Continuing the 33-year-old said:

“Also, I’m not a big fan of social media, I try to stay away from it as much as I can. I’ll respond to people here and there. But overall, I prefer to spend my time with my family. And so all that plays into it.”

Concluding, Beneil Dariush admitted that he may not be the UFC’s ‘ideal’ candidate:

“I understand the UFC is profit driven and maybe I’m not their ideal candidate, but I have to be honest to the person that I am, and I have to be faithful to my Creator and go forth like that. So it’s just, I get the situation. I’m not mad at anybody. I get what they need to do and I know what I need to do and that’s how I go forward.”

It seems that Dariush indeed is not in the promotions forefront. As it will be lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) who is slated for his first title defence against Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA), yet to be officially confirmed.

Beneil Dariush will have to bide his time and hopefully get that title shot in the near future.

Do you agree with Dariush’s commentary about why he’s not the UFC’s ‘ideal’ candidate? Do you believe he’s earned a shot at the title?

