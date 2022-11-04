Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”

Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight.

After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.

Although Paul called Diaz out, many are uncertain if the Stockton native would actually take the fight even though he is a free agent. Yet, if the scrap happens, Askren – who lost by first-round TKO to Paul – believes the YouTuber-turned-boxer wins that fight with ease.

“There’s a chance. I mean I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance given what just happened,” Askren said to Submission Radio (h/t Sportskeeda). “Nate’s a lot smaller. I don’t think anyone would consider Nate on the level of striker that Anderson is, but yeah I guess it might happen.”

Paul The Betting Favorite Over Diaz

Askren does have a point that Silva is known as the better boxer and striker than Diaz and lost. However, Diaz has been known to get into brawls and if he can turn the fight into a brawl, perhaps he would have success. But, even the oddsmakers agree with Askren as they have Paul as a sizeable favorite for the potential fight.

Jake Paul is now 6-0 as a pro and coming off the win over Anderson Silva. Prior to that, he had back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley, including one by KO. He also got the TKO win over Ben Askren. His other two wins are a KO win over Nate Robinson and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Do you agree with Ben Askren that Jake Paul would beat Nate Diaz with ease? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

