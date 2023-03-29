Brian Ortega responds to Ilia Topuria calling him out: “I’ll gladly humble someone if I have to”

Brian Ortega is open to fighting llia Topuria next time out if needed.

Ortega is coming off a loss to Yair Rodriguez back in July in a fight he dislocated his shoulder. Since then, he has been healing his injury and is now getting closer to a return and is open to humbling Topuria who has been vocal in calling him out.

“Obviously, I see people like Topuria calling me out constantly, I see it now. Two things come to mind. One, I’ve never backed out of any fighter, I’ve fought the best of the best. I fought the people that you wish that you can fight,” Ortega said to The Schmo. “That’s one thing. Two is, I’m not even able to fight. Let me get back on my s**t, let me get back to training and then, that’s it.

“I’ll gladly humble someone if I have to. Once they’re on their way up to where I’m at then you can come and join me,” Ortega continued. “But you can’t use your mouth to come up here you know. This is the fighting world can only do so much with the mouth and this time is you’re gonna have to fight. I know he has a fight lined up, good for him, and after if he earns his way up, then let’s do it.”

As Brian Ortega says, he still isn’t back in training from the shoulder and can’t fight now anyways, so he isn’t paying too much attention to who has been calling him out. But, once he is healthy, he is more than ready to fight whoever the UFC offers him.

Ortega (15-3 and one No Contest) is on a two-fight losing skid as he suffered the stoppage loss due to injury last time out against Rodriguez. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. In the UFC, he’s 7-3 and one No Contest with notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Cub Swanson, and Korean Zombie among others.

