Brendan Schaub thinks fans now favor Nate Diaz over Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub feels fight fans are more inclined to root for Nate Diaz over Conor McGregor these days.

Despite being away from the Octagon since Aug. 2016, Diaz’s popularity never waned. The Stockton native finally returned to action at UFC 241 to the roar of those in attendance inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Not only did Diaz defeat Anthony Pettis, but he also proved to be a “needle mover” as UFC 241 set a record for the highest live gate for an MMA event in the state of California with $3,237,032.

During the latest edition of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said he sees a shift in how fans view Diaz and McGregor.

“I think now because what Conor’s doing we’re all like, ‘alright man, we’re out.’ And then Nate Diaz somehow gone from heel to [face] and we’re like, we’re rooting for him. We want him to get paid, we want to see him fight big fights. Yeah you’re kinda like, ‘holy f*ck. Nate Diaz is the good dude here.’ Just because what Conor, all the shenanigans he’s done. And for me to go, ‘dude I can’t defend you’ is a truckload.”

Fans aren’t exactly enamored with McGregor’s latest incident. Video surfaced of McGregor striking an older man inside an Irish Pub. The incident is said to have occurred back in April. The story goes that McGregor offered patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When a man refused, McGregor punched him. A report from The Irish Mirror claims the elderly man made disparaging remarks of McGregor’s whiskey.

Do you think fans favor Nate Diaz over Conor McGregor more than ever before?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/21/2019.