Brandon Moreno reflects on accomplishing his “dream of 15 years” after winning flyweight title at UFC 263

New UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno reflected on accomplishing his “dream of 15 years” after winning the 125lbs title at UFC 263.

Moreno submitted his rival Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round with a rear-naked choke to become the promotion’s new 125lbs champion. It was an incredible win for Moreno in the rematch after the two fought to a split draw last December at UFC 256. For Moreno, the win proved without a doubt that he’s the top flyweight fighter in the sport right now.

Taking to his social media following the win over Figueiredo, Moreno reflected on the biggest win of his career, admitting he finally realized the dream he’s had for 15 years.

Dream of 15 years passed published in some images that do not really describe the immense feeling that I still have today !! I could not say that I achieved this by myself because it would be a complete lie, there are many people behind me who helped me to get here along the trip, thank you total friends, today YES IT COULD

Following the win over Figueiredo, Moreno is now the No. 1 flyweight in the world and so it will be interesting to see who the champ fights in his first official title defense. The former champion Figueiredo has already asked for a trilogy fight with Moreno, but there’s no guarantee he gets the third fight against Moreno. Instead, it’s possible that someone else such as Askar Askarov or Alex Perez gets the next crack at the champ instead. Regardless, Moreno is now the champion, and it’s further proof that if you work hard and stay positive through the lean times that you can accomplish anything you want in your life.

