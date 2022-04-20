Ben Askren responds after Jorge Masvidal suggests he would “love” to face him in a straight wrestling match

Ben Askren has responded after Jorge Masvidal suggested he would ‘love’ to face him in a straight wrestling match.

Askren, 37, is a former professional mixed martial artist and amateur wrestler. ‘Funky’ is the former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion, who remained undefeated for over a decade before competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ben Askren (19-2 MMA) retired from active competition after his loss to Demian Maia (28-11 MMA) back in October of 2019.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) just last month lost to Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272. Following the loss, Masvidal got himself into trouble by attacking Covington outside a steakhouse. ‘Gamebred’ is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and criminal mischief after the alleged altercation.

Recently, Jorge Masvidal while chatting with Logan Paul, George Janko and Mike Majlak, on a recent episode of an “Impaulsive” podcast had this to say about Ben Askren:

“Ben I would f**king love to wrestle you in a competition. Like straight wrestling. I would do it. I’m going to sharpen my tools. I would definitely f**king do it. I would grapple him.”

Askren, not shying away from the comments took to ‘Twitter‘ to respond:

🙄🙄🙄. Send date and location. It would be a pleasure to rub his face in the mat. https://t.co/r3Brtmts9i — Funky (@Benaskren) April 20, 2022

The two fighters are no strangers to each other – they did meet at UFC 239 in July 2019 where they collided in a welterweight bout. It was at that fight that Masvidal recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history, connecting with a flying knee that finished Askren just five seconds into the opening round of the encounter.

Would you like to see a Masvidal vs Askren II, only this time in a ‘wrestling only’ match-up?