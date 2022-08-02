Belal Muhammad slams Amanda Nunes for suggesting she could have finished Julianna Pena in the first round if she wanted to: “You couldn’t finish her”

Belal Muhammad has slammed Amanda Nunes for suggesting she could have finished Julianna Peña in the first round if she wanted to.

It was at UFC 277 last Saturday night where Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) got in the Octagon with Julianna Peña (12-5 MMA) in the women’s bantamweight main event.

It was to be Nunes who reclaimed her women’s bantamweight championship at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

At the post fight press conference, Nunes had this to say about her sweet revenge:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I know Julianna’s tough. I know. I was ready for that. I could’ve finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her. … I’m better than her. I proved it tonight.”

Muhammad, who is Peña’s teammate, disagrees. Taking to ‘Instagram‘ Muhammad had this to say:

“There’s moments in the fight where Julianna could have won that fight. Amanda, I felt like, is getting too cocky. She’s getting too arrogant saying, ‘I could have finished her in the first round if I wanted to, but I wanted to go five rounds so I could show her who’s better,’ blah, blah, blah. Get out of here with that. You couldn’t finish her.”

Continuing, Belal Muhammad said:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think Amanda started taking her down in the third, fourth and fifth round because she didn’t want to get caught again on the feet. She knows that Julianna punches hard, her eye was very swollen, she was on crutches leaving. So, she was definitely in a fight. It wasn’t a dominating fight like a lot of people are making it out to be.”

Concluding, Muhammad alluded to a trilogy fight:

“Julianna won the first fight by finish, Amanda Nunes didn’t. So that’s why it deserves a trilogy fight. You could say what the score was: 50-44, 50-43, but that doesn’t talk about the whole fight.”

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad that the scorecards aren’t reflective of the battle in the cage between Nunes and Peña? Would you like to see a trilogy match?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!