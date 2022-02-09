Israel Adesanya signs new UFC deal making him “one of the top paid athletes”

Show me the money!!!

And they did……..

Israel Adesanya, reigning middleweight titleholder, has signed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC. It is being said to be ‘one of the most lucrative deals in company history’, this according to Paradigm Sports.

Paradigm Sports Management, a leading global sports management, business, and media agency who has represented Adesanya since 2019, released a statement:

“We are very happy with the terms of Israel’s new promotional agreement with UFC,” Paradigm’s Tim Simpson wrote. “Israel truly deserves to be the position that he’s in and we look forward to several more prosperous years with UFC.”

Paradigm has also sealed sweet deals for Cris Cyborg and Conor McGregor in the past.

‘The Last Stylebender’, 32, has an outstanding record of (21-1 MMA). Adesanyas’ only loss in the Octagon was to Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) at UFC 259 back in March 2021.

Although the full details of the multi-fight contract have yet to be disclosed, by all accounts Adesanya and Paradigm are extremely pleased with the agreement.

That being said, it makes one wonder how Francis Ngannou, who is in a bitter dispute with the UFC concerning his contract negotiations, feels about his friends success in signing the lucrative deal.

Ngannou is not the only UFC fighter being vocal about fighter pay, others include Nate Diaz and Jon Jones.

For Adesanya it’s great news heading into UFC 271 this Saturday, February 12th, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Israel Adesanya will be battling Robert Whittaker in the Octagon, a rematch of their 2019 headliner fight in 2019 at UFC 243. Adesanya was the victor back then, and this Saturday Whittaker, the former champion, will seek to reclaim the belt.

Do you think the announcement of Adesanya’s lucrative deal with the UFC will stir up more controversy with other fighters that are claiming they are severely underpaid by the UFC? Are you excited about UFC 271 this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!