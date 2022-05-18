Anthony Smith believes “underdog” Glover Teixeira will defeat “wildman” Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275: “I think Glover is better everywhere”

Anthony Smith has weighed in on who he believes will win the Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka title fight at UFC 275.

UFC 275 takes place on Saturday June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) will enter with Octagon to face Jiri Prochazka (28-3 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event.

Anthony Smith, 33, who also competes in the light heavyweight division and is coming off 3 wins in a row against Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA), Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA) and Devin Clark (13-6 MMA), has voiced his opinion on who will come out on top in the UFC 275 main event.

Smith in sitting down with Michael Bisping on the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast had this to say about Teixeira vs Prochazka:

“Prochazka is coming up and who knows what happens there. In my opinion we’ll talk about it as it gets closer, I think Glover wins that fight. I think that he’s probably the underdog but I think in my eyes he’s favored in most areas of that fight.”

Continuing Anthony Smith had this to say about Jiri Prochazka:

“Jiri is a crapshoot – a wild man – you don’t know what you’re going to get with that, he can be crazy, might be able to catch him (Teixeira) or whatever.”

Smith concluded with:

“But I think if you broke it down, skill set by skill set, I think Glover is better everywhere.”

Pretty high praise for Glover Teixeira from Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA) himself is scheduled to fight Magomed Ankalaev (16-1 MMA) on July 30th at UFC 277. ‘Lionheart’ is aiming to make it 4 in a row in the win column. Ankalaev is boasting 8 wins in a row coming into the fight, his only loss being to Paul Craig (16-4 MMA) back in March of 2018.

Do you agree with Smith that Glover Teixeira will defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275?

