Anthony Pettis looking to become “invincible” again starting with UFC 249

Anthony Pettis is looking to become invisible once again.

Pettis is the former WEC and UFC lightweight champion who started his career out 18-2 with a UFC title defense under his record. Since then, “Showtime” has gone just 4-8 fighting at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.

Although the former champ has struggled, he has been fighting tough opponents like Tony Ferguson, Stephen Thompson, and Nate Diaz among others. For the Roufusport product, he prides himself on fighting the best of the best.

“The only ones I want to fight are killers,” Pettis said to UFC.com. “That gets me up. Once I start fighting lower-level guys and it becomes competition, that’s when it’s time to call it quits or figure something else out. Right now I’m not winning every fight or losing every fight, but I’m finding that recipe that makes it all right.”

For Anthony Pettis, he’ll look to snap his two-fight losing streak when he battles Donald Cerrone at UFC 249. It’s a rematch and a very interesting bout, but for “Showtime”, he’s looking to prove he’s still one of the best and wants to become invincible once again.

“There’s more to do. I did it at a young age, winning the WEC and UFC belts. Now that I’m where I’m at now and getting these tougher fights and more experience,” Pettis said. “I’m trying to put it all together and find what’s missing and what I’m doing differently. And that’s what I’m trying to find. I know I can win these fights and I’m right there.

“I’m super close and very competitive with the best in the world, but I am coming up short. So I gotta fix that part and that’s what I’m figuring out,” he continued. “How do I win again, how do I keep winning and be invincible like I was? I’m starting to find it again, but it’s a process. And I don’t take easy fights, so it’s always somebody tough.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.