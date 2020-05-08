BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 126 // Bas Rutten

Bas Rutten returns to the show to preview some of the upcoming action in the combat sports world and discuss what’s next for some of MMA’s biggest names. Being a UFC Hall of Famer, former UFC heavyweight champ, and former multiple-time King of Pancrase, “El Guapo” always gives an interesting perspective on he current MMA landscape. We’ll discuss the majority of this weekends UFC 249 card, including the highly anticipated showdown between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Rutten gives his take on what strategy would best suit Gaethje to ensure the win, and why Tony is one of the toughest opponents in the business today. We’ll also discuss Cejudo and Cruz, Ngannou, Cerrone, and more. You’ll also hear Bas give his thoughts on the future of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal. Always an entertaining and insightful conversation with the legend, Bas Rutten! Enjoy!

