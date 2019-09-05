Amanda Nunes strips down for ESPN Body Issue

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes isn’t afraid to show some skin. Earlier this year, she posed sans clothes on social media to celebrate her UFC 239 win. Not long thereafter, she stripped down for for ESPN’s Body Issue. Photos from her ESPN shoot have now been released.

Photos can be found on the ESPN website. You can also seem some samples below.

Nunes currently dominating the UFC featherweight and bantamweight divisions. She is riding a 9-fight winning streak dating back to 2015, and has defended her titles against some of the best female fighters on the UFC roster. Her last fight was a first-round TKO win over Holly Holm at UFC 239. This win came a few days after she was named Female Fighter of The Year at the World MMA Awards. She is widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time and this major shoot with ESPN is proof of her success.

The print edition of ESPN The Magazine comes out on the September 7, and will feature the 11th annual Body Issue.

The edition allows readers to get to know athletes from various sports on an intimate level (literally and figuratively). Other athletes featured in their birthday suits are basketball player Liz Cambage and American football player Myles Garrett. Nunes also joins a list of established MMA fighters who’ve graced the magazine such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

Amanda Nunes will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 245. The event takes place on the December 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Brazilian champ will be colliding with bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie in a compelling rematch.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.