Khamzat Chimaev sends a warning to Stephen Thompson: “Your skills, your level, is weak”

Khamzat Chimaev has sent a warning to former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Chimaev taking aim at Thompson on his YouTube channel stated:

“He said maybe I’m gonna fight with him in future. Like this shit, brother are you sure? Your skills, your level, like, is weak. If Belal [Muhammad] hold you down, brother I can out you under the cage brother.” Chimaev said (h/t Sportskeeda) “I don’t know these guys, how they think they will win against me. 10 fights, 10 finishes. And I didn’t lose one second in the fight. I beat everybody. These guys don’t know I’m coming for them. The real money is here Dana White.”

Thompson (16-6 MMA) aka ‘Wonderboy’, is the 7th ranked UFC welterweight who lost to Belal Muhammad (20-3 MMA) in his most recent effort at UFC Fight Night 199 in December, 2021.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) is coming off a first round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 and has verbally agreed to a match against former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) on April 9th. While the UFC has not yet announced the bout as being official, it is definitely a fight that many fans would look forward to.

Burns (20-4 MMA), most recently competed at July’s UFC 264 event where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Thompson, previously spoke about fellow welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, in an interview with ‘MMA Full Mount’:

“I’m telling you, I’m on the train. I think he is the real deal. He has been throwing dudes, smashing guys, throwing around [Jack] Hermansson, who’s known for his grappling… to be able to throw a guy like that around you got to be skilled. So I think he is got it man. I would like to see more of his striking. I would love to see him just be like, ‘Hey man, I’m not going to take this guy down, I just wanna strike with this guy.’ You know what I mean? But he is so dominant at what he does. So he is a force to be reckoned with.”

Obviously Khamzat, not mixing words, believes if there is a match arranged between himself and Thompson down the road, ‘Borz’ would be make easy work of him and be victorious.

