UFC Vegas 31 is down to 10 bouts following a last minute cancellation

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event is down to a total of 10 contests following a last minute fight cancellation.

Men’s bantamweight fighters Miles Johns and Anderson Dos Santos were expected to collide on today’s fight night prelims. However, due to a positive Covid test in the Brazilians camp, the fight has been called off for precautionary reasons.

Johns took to his official Instagram page where he announced the disappointing news:

“It’s with great regret that I have to inform you all that I will Not be fighting this evening. My opponent/camp tested positive for Covid so the fight is off. I want to wish him a speedy recovery, want to thank the UFC for the opportunity but mainly want apologize to everyone who was looking forward to watching me fight today. I promise you there is nothing I would rather be doing than putting on a show for you all this evening. Thank you all for the love and support. It truly means the world to me. I hope to have some fight news for you soon but in the meantime we will stay focused and stay positive. Let’s keep moving forward!” – Johns wrote.

UFC Vegas 31 is headlined by a lightweight fight between surging division contenders Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises. The Russian will be looking to extend his current win streak to eight in a row and enter title contention with a win over Moises this evening.

The co-main event of the evening sees former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return against fellow veteran Marion Reneau.

Get tonight’s updated UFC Vegas 31 fight card below:

UFC Vegas 31 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10pm EST)

Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs Thiago Moises (156)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau (136) vs Miesha Tate (135)

Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (146) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

UFC Vegas 31 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7pm EST)

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (171) vs Preston Parsons (169.5)

Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Montserrat Conejo (113.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135.5) vs Sergey Morozov (135)

Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (125.5) vs Malcolm Gordon (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Alan Baudot (246) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (259)