Aljamain Sterling forced out of UFC 267 rematch with Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley offers to step in

Aljamain Sterling has been forced out of his scheduled rematch with Petr Yan at UFC 267 and Sean O’Malley is willing to fill the void.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions bantamweight title back in March, this after Yan (15-2 MMA) was disqualified from their fight due to an illegal knee in round four. Prior to the fight-ending strike, the Russian appeared to well on his way to earning his first career title defense.

Now, just a month after their rematch was officially signed, MMAFighting have reported that Aljamain Sterling has been forced out of UFC 267 due to injury.

In addition to that news, MMAJunkie is reporting that a interim title fight is already in the works. Who the UFC plans to match Petr Yan up against remains to be seen.

If Sean O’Malley has his way, he will be next man to get a crack at ‘No Mercy’.

‘Suga’ took to Twitter earlier this afternoon where he shared the following tweet:

“Hi Petr Yan.”

Give me that fight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 25, 2021

“Give me that fight.”

Time will tell if O’Malley gets his wish.

Aljamain Sterling was set to enter his rematch with Petr Yan on a six-fight winning streak, which included a first round submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan will be looking to start a new winning streak when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 267. Prior to his DQ loss to Sterling, the Russian standout was riding a ten-fight winning streak.

Who would you like to see replace Aljamain Sterling against Petr Yan at UFC 267? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!