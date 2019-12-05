Alistair Overeem open to rematch with Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem says he is open to a rematch with Francis Ngannou should he get by Jairzinho Rozenstruik this weekend in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C.

Overeem and Ngannou first met back at UFC 218 in December 2017. At the time, both men were on the path to a title shot and this was an important fight for both. But Ngannou proved to be the better man that night as he brutally knocked Overeem out with a video game-like uppercut in arguably the KO of the Year for 2017. Ngannou went on to fight Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship the next month and lost a decision.

Now at the end of 2019, there’s the chance the two could rematch. Overeem has bounced back nicely since that loss to Ngannou and has won his last two fights by knockout over Aleksei Oleinik and Sergei Pavlovich. Ngannou, meanwhile, has defeated Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez by knockout over his last three fights.

In a scrum interview in the days leading up to UFC Washington, D.C., Overeem was asked if he could see a rematch against Ngannou next should he get by Rozenstruik. Here’s what “The Reem” told reporters (video via MMAJunkie.com).

“Maybe, I don’t know. We’re going to see. Could be. Could be the rematch,” Overeem said.

Ngannou has had difficulties securing an opponent in recent months and has zeroed in on Alexander Volkov as a potential opponent for a fight early next year. However, if Overeem does become available as an opponent, Ngannou may prefer that matchup knowing that he’s already defeated him before and also because Overeem is a much bigger name in the sport.

Of course, this all hinges on Overeem getting by Rozenstruik this weekend at UFC Washington, D.C. It won’t be an easy fight, but if Overeem does win, it opens up many possibilities for him in the UFC’s heaviest weight class.

