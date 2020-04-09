Ali Abdelaziz claims Conor McGregor passed on UFC 249 because “Tony Ferguson would beat his ass too”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that Conor McGregor passed on the opportunity to fight at UFC 249 because he knows “Tony Ferguson would beat his ass.”

After Nurmagomedov withdrew from his anticipated UFC 249 fight against Ferguson, his former opponent McGregor mocked him. The Irish star called him a “chicken” and claimed he “scurried out” of the bout against Ferguson at the first available opportunity.

Abdelaziz has fired back in defence of his client. He slammed McGregor for his hypocritical remarks and labelled him a “jealous prostitute.”

“(Conor is not) #1, he’s not #2, he’s not #3. It’s Khabib, Justin, Tony. (Conor is) #4. He’s not even in the conversation right now. He’s just like a jealous prostitute, she’s got too old for her to make money.”

Ali Abdelaziz is convinced that McGregor knows he would be beaten by Ferguson, and that is why he didn’t fill in as a replacement for the lightweight main event. Instead Abdelaziz’s other client, Justin Gaethje has filled in to face Ferguson.

“It’s crazy because this guy has been telling people to stay home, don’t come outside, he’s donating millions of dollars, which now we know this shit is all fake,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “You’re telling everybody to stay home, now Khabib — the government of Russia says he can’t travel, you’re going to call him a chicken? Why don’t you even jump on a plane and come fight Tony Ferguson? I bet he understands that Tony Ferguson would beat his ass too. All those three guys would beat his ass. Justin, Tony and Khabib.”

The winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson is expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next for the lightweight title. It is unclear where McGregor’s next fight fits into the big picture. For a rematch shot against Nurmagomedov, “The Notorious” will likely need another win against a top-ranked contender. He could also focus his attention on the welterweight division and challenge “BMF” winner Jorge Masvidal in a big-money bout.

Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is right? Also, who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/9/2020.