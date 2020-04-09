VIDEO | New promo proclaims UFC 249 “the most stacked card of the year”

The UFC has dropped a new promo for the upcoming UFC 249 event, declaring it “the most stacked card of the year.”

See this new promo below:

this is gonna be a FUN fight. Just a little over a week and we will be watchin a LIVE fight again!!! pic.twitter.com/DGJPbbod5F — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2020

This is a lofty claim considering UFC 249 is only the third UFC pay-per-view of the year. It also ignores the fact that the recent UFC 248 card featured two title fights and a host of top talent.

Nonetheless, UFC 249 does look like an excellent card on paper.

In the main event, we’ll see streaking lightweight contender Tony Ferguson battle Justin Gaethje, who steps in to replace undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who ended up getting stuck in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair will collide for the interim lightweight belt, and the winner is expected to fight Nurmagomedov later this year.

UFC 249 was expected to be co-headlined by a rematch between former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Regrettably, Namajunas has been forced out of the bout. The card is now expected to be co-headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Here’s the full UFC 249 lineup as it currently stands:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. TBA

Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

Do you consider UFC 249 the most stacked card of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/9/2020.