Ali Abdelaziz believes Jorge Masvidal should be thanking Kamaru Usman for allowing him to “get paid”

Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal should be calling Kamaru Usman a coward.

After Masvidal lost a clear-cut decision to Usman at UFC 251 on short notice, he wanted a rematch right away. He knew he could beat Usman on a full camp and started to take shots at the champ and even called him a coward. Yet, for Abdelaziz, he doesn’t understand why “Gamebred” believes his client is a coward.

“I listened to some interviews, and Masvidal called him a coward,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “I don’t think any of these guys are cowards. I don’t think Masvidal is a coward, I don’t think Usman is a coward, none of these guys are cowards. How are you gonna call a guy a coward who gave you an opportunity on six days’ notice and now giving you a second opportunity? If he’s a coward, he should run away from you, right? But realistically, people say things to promote fights. It is what it is, but Kamaru is the furthest thing from being a coward. He’s a real man.”

Not only does Abdelaziz believe Masvidal shouldn’t be calling Usman a coward, but he should be thanking him for getting paid. He knows without Usman calling him out, the rematch wouldn’t be happening in two weeks at UFC 261.

“Colby (Covington), he talked all that sh*t. You see what happened to him,” Abdelaziz said. “Even Masvidal, he got dominated 50-44. It’s the reason why we put you in there. Dan Lambert knows. I talked to Dan Lambert, and he knows Kamaru chose (Masvidal). You know why? He’s a guy who brings in eyeballs. He did a great job creating a good hype.

“But listen, he’s 3-3 in his last six. Kamaru is 17-0 in his last 17 fights, 13-0 in the UFC. You cannot call this man a coward,” Abdelaziz continued. “You have to thank him because he’s gonna get paid fighting Kamaru. Losing to Kamaru is great. He’s the champ; he’s supposed to beat you. But losing to Colby or Leon Edwards, you lose street credit.”

