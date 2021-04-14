Rafael dos Anjos says there’s “not a better time than now” to book Conor McGregor fight for July 10

Rafael dos Anjos is hoping he can replace Dustin Poirier and face Conor McGregor on July 10.

After McGregor and Poirier had a back-and-forth on social media due to the failed payment from McGregor’s to Poirier’s charity. Following the heated exchange, the Irishman claimed the fight was off and he would be facing someone else and Rafael dos Anjos hopes he is that opponent.

“Not a batter time than now! Everyone else is booked, let’s go! July 10th @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc,” dos Anjos tweeted.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that dos Anjos was calling for the fight given he and McGregor have history. They were supposed to fight at UFC 196 for the Brazilians lightweight title, but dos Anjos was forced out of the scrap due to an injury.

After RDA pulled out, he was replaced with Nate Diaz and the Stockton, native and McGregor had their rematch. To make matters worse for dos Anjos was the fact he lost his belt to Eddie Alvarez who went on to have the superfight with McGregor, so the Brazilian is hoping they finally fight on July 10.

Rafael dos Anjos is coming off a decision win over Paul Felder. The fight marked his move back to lightweight after going 4-4 at welterweight but dropped four of his last five. The Brazilian fought for interim gold at 170lbs but came up short against Colby Covington. During his run at welterweight, he beat the likes of Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, and Kevin Lee.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off the TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Before that, he scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone to get back into the win column after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in his return to the sport.

Would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos vs. Conor McGregor on July 10?