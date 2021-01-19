Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

The UFC recently announced that Volkanovski and Ortega will fight at UFC 260 on March 27. The main event for the card features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou. With Volkanovski vs. Ortega now official for that event, the oddsmakers were quick to release the opening betting odds. Take a look at the odds for Volkanovski vs. Ortega below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2: Alexander Volkanovski (-185) vs. Brian Ortega (+155) https://t.co/jPE8nnn75N #ufc260 — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) January 18, 2021

UFC 260 Odds

Alexander Volkanovski -185

Brian Ortega +155

Volkanovski opened as a -185 betting favorite (bet $185 to win $100) while Ortega opened as a +155 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $185). With Volkanovski holding the UFC featherweight title and currently riding a 19-fight win streak, there was never any doubt he would open up as the favorite over Ortega here. The question was how big of a favorite would he be, and the oddsmakers chose to open him up at just less than a 2-to-1 favorite.

Volkanovski (22-1) is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC and he’s coming off of back-to-back wins over Max Holloway. The second of those two title fights, at UFC 251 this past summer, was a highly-controversial split decision win for Volkanovski. Many fans believe that Holloway is the uncrowned champ, but Volkanovski is a great fighter in his own right. Aside from the two wins over Holloway, he also has victories over Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes during his run in the UFC.

Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) is coming off of a breakthrough performance over Chan Sung Jung, winning a unanimous decision last fall. He looked fantastic in the fight, which is made all the more impressive by the fact he hadn’t fought in nearly two years since losing to Holloway at UFC 231 in Toronto. Overall, Ortega has won seven of his last eight fights overall dating back to 2015.

Who is your money going to be on, Alexander Volkanovski or Brian Ortega?