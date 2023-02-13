Alexander Volkanovski thinks he was close to finishing Islam Makhachev in the fifth round at UFC 284: “He was done”

Alexander Volkanovski believes he nearly finished Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Volkanovski was moving up in weight on Saturday to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in hopes of becoming a champ-champ. The fight was extremely competitive and late in the fifth round, Volkanovski dropped Makhachev and started landing heavy ground-and-pound.

However, it ended up being too little too late as the final horn sounded and the fight was over. Ultimately, it was Makhachev winning a decision and Volkanovski believes if he had only a bit more time he would’ve finished the champ.

“He was done. Not much longer (I needed), I could’ve gone five more rounds. Not much longer, it was obvious he was done,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour. “Obviously, rocked him, dropped him with that punch, jumped on top, and started landing some shots. Again, he was just trying to hang on and even when he was just trying to hang on, he couldn’t. Started landing some shots and the time got away from me.”

Even though Alexander Volkanovski didn’t finish Islam Makhachev late in the fifth round he still thinks he should’ve got the win. Of course, it was Makhachev winning a close decision in a fight many thought the Aussie should’ve won.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2, 3 and 5,” Volkanovski wrote on Twitter. “Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!”

Volkanoski suffered his first loss in the UFC on Saturday as before the setback to Makhachev, he was 12-0 in the UFC. Although the Aussie lost, he still is the featherweight champ and will likely defend that belt next but has made it clear he will rematch Makhachev again and is confident he will get his hand raised.

