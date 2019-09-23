Alexander Volkanovski says he’s looking past Max Holloway, will grant him immediate rematch

The UFC announced over the weekend that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 245. Now, the challenger has given his thoughts on the fight in the first interview since the bout was announced.

Speaking to EMG Access, Volkanovski sounded extremely confident that he will get his hand raised against Holloway. Not only does Volkanovski believe he will win in impressive fashion, he’s already talking about giving Holloway his rematch once he wins.

“I’m going to show the world that I’m the best featherweight. I’m the best featherweight in the world, and I’m going to show that December 14th,” Volkanovski said.

“People can say whatever they want. He’s been a great champion. If he wants a rematch again — I’m already looking through this. I know I’m winning. I’m taking that belt. If they want a rematch I’ll do that. I’ll beat him again and solidify I’m the best in the world. Then everyone can just jump on board.”

It’s nice to hear Volkanovski speak so confidently about his abilities. After all, the Aussie title contender is currently 20-1 in his MMA career and is riding a 17-fight win streak at the moment, including a seven-fight win streak in the UFC alone. In his last fight at UFC 237, he went down to Brazil and defeated Jose Aldo via decision for the biggest win of his career.

At the same time, it’s surprising to hear him say he’s looking past Holloway. Although Holloway struggled when he moved up to lightweight and lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 earlier this year, you can’t forget his last performance at UFC 240, a clean decision win over Frankie Edgar, not to mention two knockout wins over Aldo, a knockout win over Anthony Pettis and a knockout win over Brian Ortega. He’s a champion for a reason, after all.

But the challenger clearly thinks he has what it takes, and this championship fight at UFC 245 between Holloway and Volkanovski is shaping up to be a war.

