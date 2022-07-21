Alexander Volkanovski reveals he politely asked Max Holloway to “get the f**k out of my division” immediately following their trilogy fight at UFC 276

Alexander Volkanovski shared some advice to Max Holloway following UFC 276.

In the lead-up to the fight, Volkanovski and Holloway seemed to be getting angry at one another as they exchanged heated jabs at the press conference. It was to be a massive fight for both men’s legacy and in the fight, Volkanovski pitched a shutout as he won all five rounds convincingly.

After the win, Volkanovski says he politely asked Holloway to leave the featherweight division so he didn’t have to worry about the Hawaiian knocking off his number one contenders.

“I said to him straight after the fight right before I got my hand raised, I was like, ‘Hey, can you please get the fuck out of my division? Stop taking out my number one guys,’ you know what I mean?,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour (via MMANews).

Of course, after Max Holloway lost the back-to-back fights to Alexander Volkanovski, he then defeated Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. Both men were potential title contenders that Holloway knocked off which is why Volkanovski wasn’t happy.

“It’s true because you gotta look at it, I go out and I take him out, and then he’s taking out all the guys as well,” Volkanovski said. “So a lot of people go and (talk about) taking out the division….we’ve wiped out the division. That’s sort of what it feels like. Now people need to get a couple of wins and things like that. So, it’s put us in a weird position. So I don’t want that to keep happening. I want these guys.”

With Holloway losing three straight to Volkanovski, it does seem likely that he will move up to lightweight. He likely won’t get another title shot at 145lbs as long as the Aussie is ruling the featherweight division, but the Hawaiian has not made anything official as of this time.

What do you make of Alexander Volkanovski telling Max Holloway to leave his division?